Letter to the Editor: Voters beware

The MAGA Republican party wants to take total control of all state departments and agencies and force feed their beliefs into law without regard to the representative republican ideals of the actual patriots. When MAGA is in the majority, the ideal of “one man, one vote” becomes, “my way or the highway”. Individual rights that do not comply, are trod upon and discarded.

One goal is to steal our votes by declaring the system is fraudulent. In fact, the system has been functioning just fine, especially here in Wisconsin—even after they created the big lie.

If there is fraud or intimidation, it is the party crying “stop the steal” who have chosen without proof, to claim injury. They resort to bully tactics threatening election officials and good, conscientious poll working citizens doing their best to keep our elections honest. These radicals believe their yelling and intimidation tactics will scare people enough to walk away from the election process, and sadly this often is true, while at the same time claiming the “radical left” is the problem.

Why is this obnoxiously overbearing group so determined to steal our freedoms? They have no problem interfering with my life, with my choices. However, if anyone dares tell them to follow the laws of rule and order, they whine long and loud that the libs are dangerous and need to be controlled.

Our democracy, our way of life, our freedom of choice is being threatened right now. Are we strong enough to stand up to these threats? Will truth prevail? We need to vote now against this fascistic thinking. The people of this state, and America, deserve better.

Peter Power, Kenosha