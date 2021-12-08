Linda Dowell: Time to let "Carl" go

Anytime a wild animal loses its fear of humans there can be no happy ending.

The people who want Carl left alone to roam their neighborhood streets need to put the best interests of the turkey ahead of their personal enjoyment of having him around.

Fellow Mortals is an incredible wildlife rehab organization with vast experience helping injured, sick and orphaned animals and birds return to their place in the wild.

It is a shame they were given a hard time when they attempted to catch Carl for relocation to a sanctuary, turkeys belong in flocks.

If the Pershing Boulevard community really loves Carl, then let him go. He deserves to live a normal turkey life.

Linda Dowell, Pleasant Prairie

Editor's Note: Carl was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 7 and was killed.

