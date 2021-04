I don't agree with you Mr. LaMacchia! Leave the May 27 mask mandate date alone. We are not there yet! Drop the politics with this damn virus.

I honestly believe if politics would've been left out of this pandemic from the beginning we wouldn't have as many deaths as we do today!

City Council, please rule on the side of caution and life and not on the side of politics and sickness/death!

Lorraine Marzini, Pleasant Prairie

