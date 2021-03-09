Lotty Macik: In memory of Gordon Powell

Fifty years ago this month, one of the finest individuals living in Kenosha County passed away a few days before his 90th birthday.

Gordon lived his entire life on the family farm in Pleasant Prairie. At the age of 74, this old bachelor became a father of six, the youngest, my sister, was not yet born when our father was killed in a car accident.

Uncle Gordon had built a small house on the farm where he slept in the attic so we could have the bedrooms. My younger brothers and I often forgot to close the gate to the barnyard and his cattle would get out. I think back and realized how this upset him. But I never heard him swear or complain about anything.

As I get older, I realize how fortunate we were to have Uncle Gordon there to help our mother raise us. After all this time I think of him often and some day I hope to shake his hand and thank him!

Lotty Macik, Osseo

