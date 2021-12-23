Louis Chiappetta: The goat throws a fit

Let's put politics aside and talk some football.

On, Sunday, Dec. 19, I watched the New Orleans Saints pitch a shutout against the defending Super Bowl Champs, Brady and Company. Did any of you sport fans see Brady throw a fit on the sideline by tossing his iPad near the end of the game, reportedly breaking the iPad?

Brady acted like a little kid by tossing the aforementioned iPad. And to think he has seven Super Bowl Rings. Other QB greats that had very long NFL careers like Marino, Kelly, Tarkenton, Testaverde, Moon, Fouts and Rivers have zero rings.

Brady is not one to take the bad with the good. Brady lovers tell me he unselfishly gives up some of his salary so the team can afford to keep or recruit talented receivers. Sure, but keep in mind Brady has a spouse who makes millions as a model.

Tom Brady should count his blessings and should not make a scene when things don't go his way.

I do give credit to Brady for playing well at his advanced age of 44 years. And I believe there will not be another Tom Brasy in our lifetime. But it is my opinion that Aaron Rodgers has more talent than Brady. And had Rodgers played in the outstanding New England organization, Rodgers too, would have won six Super Bowl rings.

Go Packers!

Louis Chiappetta, Kenosha

