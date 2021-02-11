Lucy Nelson: What are republicans doing?

Rep. Vos and his Republican constituents seem only interested in bettering their own political careers.

So far, the only thing I have seen them do is try and block anything Governor Evers has suggested. What have they done for the people of this state since last April? Any bill to help the people since COVID has been here? No!

They're trying to block Gov. Evers mandatory mask order. What have they got to replace it with to help keep our people safe? Nothing!

Rep. Vos and his other colleagues are quick to criticize everything the democrats suggest, but they never have any suggestions to replace them with.

Why should we vote in the next election for Rep. Vos or any of his colleagues?

Lucy Nelson, Kenosha

