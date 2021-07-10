Lynn Davis: A wonderful fourth

As a 54th Street resident since 2004, I have seen an evolution of Kenosha’s Fourth of July festivities.

Early on, families would begin arriving in the morning to stake out a spot for the perfect firework display later that night. The families arrived in the mid-afternoon and the picnic spread came out. The kids played, vendors sold light-up toys and ice cream. It was a family day celebrating Independence Day. It was wonderful.

The years of water skiers in the harbor, jumping dogs into water tanks on the lawn of the Civil War Museum, the entire lakefront having music stages. The music became unending noise coming from both the south and north for the residents that kept our windows closed.

The traffic was terrible all day, totally insane. Not a festive time for this resident.

This year was wonderfully different. The family feel was back. The music stages were set up to have the music heard in different directions.

Only one stage was heard at my home. It seemed that the busy part of the festival was much closer to the Downtown.