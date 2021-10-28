Madeline Gallo: Add bike lanes to downtown

Downtown Kenosha needs more bike lanes to increase foot traffic and safety.

I grew up in Kenosha, and return home often to visit my family. I visit Downtown Kenosha when I am home as recent developments in the area have made it more inviting and livelier.

Although I enjoy these improvements, parking remains an issue as it is very limited and restricted to the street. Bike lanes would allow people to safely ride their bikes downtown instead of using a car, which may encourage people to visit downtown knowing they will not need parking. Safe spaces to ride bikes Downtown will also increase physical activity.

The lakefront walking paths provide space for outdoor activity and transit, but these do not extend into the Downtown area. I would like the city to consider creating bike lanes downtown to improve the safety and health of Kenosha.

Madeline Gallo, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0