Dr. Fauci has sent us so many mixed messages since the COVID-19 pandemic began that we don't know what to believe.

This has done nothing but divide our country, and many families. (Another divide that we don't need!)

I wonder if a new face with fresh eyes might help to bring us together and bring some clarity to all of this madness.

Margaret Lesza, Bristol

