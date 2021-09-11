Marge Krupp: Reply to Warner: The truth about Evers

The guest commentary by Kimberly Warner published Aug. 25, is riddled with errors and lies about Gov. Tony Evers.

Yes, her small business really suffered from the unrest as did many others. It was a terrible time for all of us.

The truth is the governor did all that he could as quickly as he could to protect Kenosha in August 2020.

Ms. Warner said Evers refused federal help but the truth is, per our own Republican Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, federal agents had already been onsite “since day one.” Too bad Warner chose to quote the falsehoods of those not directly involved.

Gov. Evers called out the Wisconsin National Guard Quick Response Force at about 3 a.m., less than 12 hours after the shooting when it was clear local law enforcement was overwhelmed. Soon after Evers did accept then President Trump’s offer of help from both ATF and FBI agents plus Federal Marshalls, but wisely declined Homeland Security troops who had escalated violence in Portland, Oregon earlier that same month. These are the verifiable facts.

“The state has been fantastic as far as sending resources, from the very first minute we asked them,” Beth said at a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2020. “They have sent everything that we’ve asked for.”