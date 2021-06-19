Marieta Huff: Fiscal responsibility

Gov. Evers presented a good budget with money allotted for schools: Clean water, rural broadband, alternative energy development, homelessness prevention, low-income housing, venture capital and small business support.

The republicans immediately wanted to cut it to the bone. Such as, their recommended funding for education is so low that Wisconsin would lose out on $1.5 billion in federal funding for schools!

On June 9, Kenosha News wrote that there is a projected $4.4 billion increase in the revenue estimated for the next two years. Did this sway the Republicans? No!

There is immediately talk of rebates. Tommy Thompson gave out rebates. Does anyone remember what they did with those few hundred dollars? Pay down our state debt, yes!

And stop delaying needed maintenance and building until it is more expensive. It is common sense to do projects when money is available. The juvenile detention building for Milwaukee, as an example.

Another is affordable housing, low-income rental stock is aging and disappearing due to gentrification. Apartments aren’t available within the budget of the working poor, so they are homeless. Homelessness will balloon with the expiration of the eviction moratorium.