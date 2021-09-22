Marissa Miner: Kudos to the Kenosha News

I appreciate that the Kenosha News has been presenting multiple opinions in the paper.

Between the Voice of the People letters, the Our View column and editorials from other publications, there is a good balance of sides and opinions.

It is increasingly difficult to find a single source of news that isn’t heavily biased.

I also like that the Kenosha News publishes local stories from surrounding areas, not just Kenosha, as many people have connections to other places nearby.

Marissa Miner, Pleasant Prairie

