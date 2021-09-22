 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marissa Miner: Kudos to the Kenosha News
0 Comments

Marissa Miner: Kudos to the Kenosha News

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I appreciate that the Kenosha News has been presenting multiple opinions in the paper.

Between the Voice of the People letters, the Our View column and editorials from other publications, there is a good balance of sides and opinions.

It is increasingly difficult to find a single source of news that isn’t heavily biased.

I also like that the Kenosha News publishes local stories from surrounding areas, not just Kenosha, as many people have connections to other places nearby.

Marissa Miner, Pleasant Prairie

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert