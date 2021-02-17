Marjorie Coen: Retain your freedom

We all know the COVID numbers are inflated and skewed. We all know the flu numbers are not down solely because of COVID preventative measures. We all know this first of its kind COVID vaccine is sketchy and is gene therapy. We all know masks are practically useless. "Figures don't lie, but liars do figure".

We all know about eugenics. We all know our children are being de-socialized, depersonalized, dehumanized. Family units being separated. We all know about the blatant "agenda 21" aspects taking place in Kenosha, including the new "smart city" model. If it's free, we're the product.

You are culpable if you comply. Wanting to retain your freedom will never be selfish.

Love thy neighbor. Choose moral conviction over convenience. You do have a choice.

Marjorie Coen, Kenosha

