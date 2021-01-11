Mark Castelli: The protests need to stop

The protests to the tragic shooting needs to stop. This whole event would have never happened if he hadn't resisted arrest. The Uptown burned, the Downtown was trashed, all happened because this person resisted arrest.

Our community needs to heal, and people need to be able to enjoy the beauty Kenosha has. That's not going to happen while there's constant protest going on. Sure it's your right to protest, however, it's also the right of the innocent people in this town to get back to normal.