Mark Stalker: A better route for vaccinations

So here we are, nearly two years after the start of the great pandemic experiment and we now have some numbers that we can analyze.

The bottom line is with the vaccine and everything we know now that we didn't know March, 1, 2020, Brandon has killed more Americans than the terrible Orange Man.

We also know, vaccinated or not vaccinated (and boosted or not boosted) you carry similar viral loads AND you are just as likely to get one of the variants. All that for $4.5 trillion dollars.

Do you know how many poor we could feed with $4.5 trillion? How many cancer cures would we have if we had poured $4.5 trillion into that, or Alzheimer's or heart disease?

Knowing what we know today we could of sent a packet of D3, Zinc, Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to everyone over 15 at a cost of $27 billion dollars, isolated all the elderly and those with existing conditions and given them packets, quarantined nursing homes (yeah that's right Cuomo and Whitmer don't send sick people to nursing homes) and given them packets, and we now know we would of ended up much better off in terms of deaths.

Fauci should be ashamed of his performance in 2021. He led us down a deadly path ignoring therapeutics and natural immunity.

In addition, Sweden has been in school almost the entire time with no masks and with no noticeable differences in the number of deaths of students/teachers versus flu deaths. Our teachers and their unions got that wrong also but at least we learned what they are teaching — yikes.

Mark Stalker, Kenosha

Editor's Note: The FDA cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems. And, according to the FDA ivermectin is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0