Mark Stalker: KUSD in trouble

With the current superintendent leaving, and Dan Wade stepping aside, I hope the board takes this opportunity to get things correct for KUSD.

You would never know it by the budgets or the constant whining by the teachers union about money but KUSD has had declining enrollment for 11 straight years with no end in site.

I can still see the charts, when I was on the board, presented by the administration explaining how we needed another high school because the district would gain enrollment for as far the eyes could see. Three years after, leaving the board, the trend of declining enrollments started.

In 2021 we are actually educating nearly 3,500 less students (at $13,000 per head, $45.5 million) than in 2011.

At this time it would be wise for the board to see how many less teachers and administrators have been cut since 2011. Actually, they should also be looking to close two elementary schools, at least one middle school and probably at least the downtown high school.

Pick a new superintendent familiar with strategic planning, please.

Keep in mind population growth is falling to alarming numbers with 22 states (including Wisconsin) having more deaths than births in 2020.