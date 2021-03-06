 Skip to main content
Mark White: Dear Trump and Johnson
Dear Senator Johnson and former president Trump: please stand facing each other and repeat the following.

In 1953, Harry Truman described McCarthyism or Trumpism/Johnsonism as “the corruption of truth, the abandonment of our historical devotion to fair play. It is the abandonment of due process of law. It is the use of the big lie and the unbounded accusation against any citizen in the name of Americanism and security. It is the rise to power of the demagogue who lives on untruth. It is the spread of fear and the destruction of faith in every level of our society.”

Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?

Then go back to wherever you came from.

Mark White, Kenosha

