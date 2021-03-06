Mark White: Dear Trump and Johnson

In 1953, Harry Truman described McCarthyism or Trumpism/Johnsonism as “the corruption of truth, the abandonment of our historical devotion to fair play. It is the abandonment of due process of law. It is the use of the big lie and the unbounded accusation against any citizen in the name of Americanism and security. It is the rise to power of the demagogue who lives on untruth. It is the spread of fear and the destruction of faith in every level of our society.”