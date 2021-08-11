Mark White: Save yourselves

It's time to come together. White supremacists and Black Lives Matter; religious and atheists; Democrats and Republicans; businesses and ecologists; men and women; etc., because none of your causes and concerns rival working to save our planet.

Dennis Brady and Sarah Kaplan are sending a message from the United Nations and scientists that the harm we all have caused our environment has already wreaked irreversible disaster.

Polar ice, weather, drought, heat, oceans, plants and animals have suffered from our ignorance and inaction. We need to join together now to prevent a future for our own children that will collapse societies and leave them fighting for their existence and the existence of all ensuing generations.

If we all fight each other who will be left to fight for our existence?

Our churches will be empty, our votes won't matter, our guns will be useless, no more joy and love, just on our knees waiting for the end.

If space aliens exist they need not invade. Just wait for us to destroy the planet and occupy it after it revives itself.

We can save ourselves by joining together and each person doing their part.