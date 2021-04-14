Martin: The vaccine

I am trying desperately to wrap my brain around the concept of an injection that pharmaceuticals, governments and government entities are all but forcing on the public.

This injection — according to the CDC — may not prevent the spread or the contraction of COVID-19. This questionable injection has not been animal tested, but has been fast-tracked into mass production (guess who the test subjects are).

Reports of serious adverse reactions and deaths have been made, but the pharmaceutical companies that are producing this experimental cellular modification technology (mRNA) continue production (making billions of dollars) while being totally immune from responsibility for damages.

We are being instructed by those in power that “vaccination” is the only way we will return to normal — and that there should be a vaccine passport before you can travel or shop. All for a virus that has (according to the CDC) a 99.997% survival rate for ages 0-19, 99.98% for ages 20-49, 99.5% for ages 50-69 and a 94.6% for 70 and older.

I must be missing something.

Michael Martin, Kenosha

Editor's note: The following is what's posted on the CDC site regarding vaccines:

All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19.



Experts continue to conduct more studies about the effect of COVID-19 vaccination on severity of illness from COVID-19, as well as its ability to keep people from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

