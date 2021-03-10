Marty Hutchings: Move the bus transfer center

2021 looks to be a year when many new projects are being launched in the City of Kenosha. There is one change that if made, will vastly improve our public transportation system in Kenosha. I propose that the bus transfer center should be moved from its current location to the former Chrysler location at 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

The Chrysler location is in the center of Kenosha. Bus routes to the farthest parts of Kenosha would be shortened. As our city expands westward, the buses would be able to make it to and from these new destinations quicker.

I believe that having the bus transfer center at the Chrysler location would enhance the enterprise zone that is being planned for that location by making it more accessible. As the enterprise zone is geared toward helping young people start new businesses, these young people are also aware of the importance of public transportation’s roll in reducing the number of automobiles on our roads thereby reducing air pollution.

This move would free up more space for the redevelopment of Downtown. It would also result in the combining of two non-tax revenue earning plots of land, leaving the possibility for the gain of revenue for our city from the current location of the bus transfer center.