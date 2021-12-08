Mary Jo Parks: Glittering with community pride after Bristol parade

Dear Growing with Bristol and it’s residents:

This past weekend of Dec. 4, I came to see my grandchildren, son and daughter-in-law.

The Bristol parade and tree lighting would be the start to my Christmas season. What a treat!

The parade was full of thousands of lights on vehicles of all kinds! Dancers with glowing costumes beautifully made their way down the street. Candy was everywhere. Smiling faces ear to ear on everyone’s faces. People wishing Merry Christmas to each other.

After all the parade excitement it was on to the park for the tree lighting. Hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and jolly Santa Clause did not disappoint!

The crowd was large and the tree beautifully lit up to cheers.

This was a tremendous showing of a wonderful community that I haven’t seen in years! What a breath of fresh air.

Hats off to all who put this together! Great Job!

Thanks also for all the safety measures provided by police, fire, EMS and street dept.

Can’t wait for next year.

Mary Jo Parks, Chicago

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0