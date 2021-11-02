Mary Norris: Disgusted by condition at Dream Playground

I just returned from the Dream Playground at Petzke Park,2820 14th Ave. What should have been a wonderful experience left me disgusted with what is happening.
The dog feces mine fields you must navigate to enter means it is more than likely each child is carrying fecal material on their feet and our children are climbing, sliding playing in it! There has to be some way to at least keep the side walks clean.
I know the dog owners should be fined, but something needs to be done now!
Mary Norris, Kenosha