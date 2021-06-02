Mary Rohde: Railroad crossings need attention

I saw an article in the Sunday Kenosha News.

Now, first of all, being 86 I have lived with trains (when there were a lot of them — passenger and cargo) — my grandparents home was on 60th Street and 14th Avenue in Kenosha and I would sit on the front porch and watch the trains roll over the overpass. A favorite past time of mine.

That said, my husband and I take the train to Chicago to see the city and go to the Lyric Theatre for their musicals that they “used” to put on in the summer time. Don’t know if they are still going to do that or not.

That said — I have nothing against trains. However, in Kenosha (the city) and maybe in Pleasant Prairie — we have rails that need to be fixed — one is on 39th Avenue and the other is on 60th Avenue — they are in horrible shape — like the “Burma Road” — they are terrible.

Now when you write (or talk) to city officials they say the railroads need to repair them — well darn it all the city officials should get on them and get the railroad companies to fix them — before they decide to add more trains. Or the city who doesn’t want to should be forced to fix them.