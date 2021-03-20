Maryann Czarnowski: Thank you first responders

Today, March 20, marks the 10-year anniversary of the death of our son-in-law, fallen Fond du Lac Police Officer Craig Birkholz.

It's definitely a day we will never forget. He was answering a call of "officer down" and lost his life by someone who had committed a crime and didn't want to take responsibility for his actions. Instead, he took the life of an innocent person.

This is becoming too common in our society. It was so moving to see the community support, both in Fond du Lac and in Kenosha. People lined the streets with signs and the American flag. They united to honor a hero.

After the chaotic 2020 summer we had in Kenosha, I would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMTs, dispatch operators and any other agency that came to help protect our city, especially our "blue family" from Kenosha and Fond du Lac, who were also there to support us during our loss. Without all of you, we would have had more devastation to our city.

I would like put a challenge out for the Kenosha News to honor a law enforcement, firefighter or any first responder from the city, county, Pleasant Prairie or State Patrol once a week. We need more positivity about the people that serve our community.