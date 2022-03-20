McCarthy: Kenosha needs election public forum

I spent some time looking online to see if there is an upcoming forum or debate in our Kenosha County Executive race. I cannot find anything online (KABA, Gateway Radio, DKI, Kenosha Chamber of Commerce, Kenosha News, etc.).

I personally know and have met both Rebecca Matoska-Mentink and Samantha Kerkman. Both are great people who have different strengths and different viewpoints. I really am interested in learning more about what they believe in and what their priorities and goals are for Kenosha County for the next four years.

I would like to see if there can be some sort of public forum so they both can reach as many voters as possible who can then be more prepared when casting their votes.

I’m asking the Kenosha News, public media or some business to step up and host a public forum or debate as the election is less than three weeks away.

Ralph McCarthy, Kenosha

