McEntegart: Gun suicides

A hidden gun is not a secure gun.

As September, Suicide Prevention and Awareness month comes to an end, we must continue efforts to prevent suicide by firearms.

In Wisconsin, 70% of firearm deaths are firearm suicides, an average of 436 people each year.

Firearms are lethal. Most people who attempt suicide do not die unless they use a gun.

Properly securing and storing firearms can help prevent gun suicide, by putting time and space between a person in crisis and a firearm.

Securing firearms protect children and adults by preventing unintentional shootings and gun suicides.

There are affordable options for secure firearm storage, including biometric locks and safes, which prevent access by children and people who may harm themselves.

Learn more about secure firearm storage at besmartforkid.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately.

Carol McEntegart, Paddock Lake