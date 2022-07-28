Meadows: Vote for Nedweski

The year of accountability is upon us.

Spring elections were a bellwether for bigger changes to come this fall.

We the people are starting to rise up and demand that our government actually listen to the people, since they are supposed to rule at the consent of the governed.

These past two years have proven that we cannot trust those currently in positions of power. We must replace them with new people. This is why I strongly support Amanda Nedweski for State Assembly district 61.

As a native of Kenosha County, Amanda understands the needs and desires of the community like no one else.

Kenosha wants representation in Madison who will actually listen to us and demand transparency and fiscal responsibility. Amanda is that person. She is tenacious and is not afraid to fight for our freedoms. She will stand up for parents rights and law and order.

Please join me in supporting her on Aug. 9.

Eric Meadows, Pleasant Prairie