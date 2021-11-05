Melany Laws: Heather. Poyner's story about Mr. Jernigan

I have been a subscriber to the Kenosha News for five years and never have I been so moved as I was by a story about a Kenosha man and his daughter ("At Home, At Last" by Heather Larson Poyner, Kenosha News, Saturday, Oct. 23).

The story is about a man who, after a life of extreme struggle and hard work, was able to purchase his first home, at age 64, for himself and his daughter.

The story further details how he raised an exceptional daughter on his own. He was able to impart to her his ethic of hard work and self-reliance. His daughter attended Kenosha schools, earned several scholarships and is now attending Carthage College.

This great story is not only heartwarming but shows that the American Dream is still possible in a county that many seek to vilify and even bring down. This story transcends race, politics and socioeconomics.

I wish that every young adult could read this story. They could, but sadly, most of them don’t read the newspaper. Many who need to read it are nascent gang bangers and drug dealers. But many more spend their cushy lives couch surfing, video game playing and pot smoking.

I hope someone who has more tech skills than I will post this story to platforms that might reach those young adults mentioned above.