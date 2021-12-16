Melvin Marshall: Build Back Better Act

I am thrilled the House passed the Build Back Better Act (BBB) in November.

Build Back Better will help 300,000 new low-income renter households finally get assistance to help them afford a place to live. It also extends the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments, which have already lifted more than three million children out of poverty and helped millions of families pay the rent, put food on the table, find child care and more.

On Dec. 15, the next monthly CTC payment goes out to American families. If the Senate does not pass BBB this month, it will be the last, forcing millions of children back into poverty in January.

There is too much on the line for Congress to fail. And the clock is ticking. The Senate must pass BBB now.

I strongly urge our senators to demand immediate consideration of the Build Back Better Act and to vote YES when it comes to a vote.

Melvin Marshall, Somers

