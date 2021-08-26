Michael Decker: Tony Evers failed us

With the one-year anniversary of the Kenosha riots upon us and plenty of time for reflection, here are my thoughts:

Tony Evers failed every last one of us.

In the ultimate irony, he called for unity and justice ... Yet what justice can be won when violence filled our streets, fear was placed in our hearts, over a hundred businesses were attacked, many completely destroyed and $50 million dollars in damage occurred?

What happened Aug. 23, 2020, and the days that followed will forever be a stain on the Evers' administration.

How can Tony Evers claim to want equality when he purposefully divided the community and put politics over people?

His direct actions of turning down federal assistance directly attributed to the havoc and bloodshed on our city streets.

What should have been a time to soak up the last of summer fun in preparation for the upcoming school year, our community was left picking up the pieces of fear and destruction.

It is vividly clear we need strong, actionable leaders who are able to put politics aside and swiftly provide care, strong leadership and support for the communities entrusted to them.

Tony Evers did none of that.