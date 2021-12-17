Michael Nelson: The Kenosha News did Carl a disservice

The Kenosha News lost its credibility long ago. I'm sure part of that was when Lee Enterprises, a corporation based in Indiana, bought it and most other local news in the area.
You go for ratings over truth.
You showed disinterest in covering Carl, the wild turkey, who made the Forest Park community his home. Then as he started becoming popular you were all-in with several articles.
"Carl" the turkey walks on Pershing Boulevard on a Monday in October. He's become quite the local celebrity.
You posted lies, misinformation and focused on the bad. You learned of a situation between a community and a wildlife rehabber organization and only reported one side of it. Even when misinformation and lies were stated such as how Carl was "tame," "sleeping in the street," saying the community "hindered" capture attempts.
The idea of an urban turkey was new to many so some people panicked. While Carl's day-to-day life consisted mostly of foraging through the neighborhoods, you focused on him being in the street. Never caring about the why, nor helping to fix that problem.
People started to recognize the speed limits and stopping at the signs when he was present. But WHY did he go in the street and linger? You didn't care about that.
Carl's death was tragic, until then he thrived in this neighborhood and lived a good life. I have spoken with the woman that hit him and it really was an accident.
Relocation can be traumatic on any wild animal and should be a last resort. When a community comes together to respect that animal and tries to preserve his living in the habitat it's not a bad thing. Nobody made him their "pet," and he was never tame.
IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Carl the Kenosha Turkey remembered
Carl the turkey on Thanksgiving 2021
Carl the turkey walks around a yard in the Forest Park neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. The turkey believed to be Carl was killed Tuesday when it was struck by a vehicle.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News
With our interview finished, "Carl" walks away, presumably to find some breakfast on a recent Monday morning.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News
A woman tries to coax a turkey, who has been named “Carl” by the community, to move along so she can continue on Pershing Boulevard on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
Paulette Garin kept a feather from the turkey believed to be Carl after it was struck by a vehicle in the 6500 block of Pershing Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. "With all of the negative things going on in Kenosha, he (Carl) was the one bright spot," said Garin. "He made you happy."
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Community Service Officer Tim Knieling, left, gets help from Paulette Garin with removing the turkey believed to be Carl after the bird was struck by a vehicle in the 6500 block of Pershing Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. "With all of the negative things going on in Kenosha, he (Carl) was the one bright spot," said Garin. "He made you happy."
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Kenosha Police Community Service Officer Tim Knieling, left, gets help from neighborhood resident Paulette Garin with removing the turkey believed to be Carl after the bird was struck by a vehicle in the 6500 block of Pershing Boulevard on Tuesday. “With all of the negative things going on in Kenosha, he (Carl) was the one bright spot,” said Garin. “He made you happy.”
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Paulette Garin, right, begins to cry while she holds a feather from the turkey believed to be Carl, a fixture in the Forest Park neighborhood, as Community Service Officer Tim Knieling carries it away after it was struck by a vehicle in the 6500 block of Pershing Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. "With all of the negative things going on in Kenosha, he (Carl) was the one bright spot," said Garin. "He made you happy."
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Feathers were left on the side of the street where a turkey believed to be Carl was struck in the 6500 block of Pershing Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Carl the turkey looks regal (and not at all worried about ending up as someone’s Thanksgiving dinner) in a Forest Park neighborhood front yard Thursday morning.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News
"Carl" the turkey was in his familiar spot Wednesday morning, watching the cars drive past on Pershing Boulevard.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News
"Carl" the turkey was in his familiar spot Wednesday morning, standing in the street and watching the cars drive past on Pershing Boulevard.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News
Kenosha’s most famous feathered resident is the subject of fun internet memes, like this one that popped up recently.
“Carl,” Kenosha’s resident gobbler, has reportedly been sent to a wildlife rehab center. Stay safe, Carl! We’ll miss you.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News
With our interview finished, "Carl" walks away, showing off some impressive tail feathers.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News
A turkey, who has been lovingly dubbed "Carl," stands on Pershing Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
A turkey, who has been lovingly dubbed "Carl," stands in the middle of the road blocking traffic on Pershing Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Carl the turkey inspects a Jeep Wrangler in the middle of Pershing Boulevard on Oct. 7. Carl was reportedly killed on Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on Pershing.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
A turkey, who has been lovingly dubbed “Carl,” inspects a Jeep Wrangler in the middle of Pershing Boulevard earlier this month.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
A turkey, who has been lovingly dubbed "Carl," inspects a Jeep Wrangler in the middle of Pershing Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
A turkey, who has been lovingly dubbed "Carl," stands in front of a vehicle in the middle of Pershing Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
A turkey, who has been lovingly dubbed "Carl," stands on Pershing Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
