Michael Nelson: The Kenosha News did Carl a disservice

The Kenosha News lost its credibility long ago. I'm sure part of that was when Lee Enterprises, a corporation based in Indiana, bought it and most other local news in the area.

You go for ratings over truth.

You showed disinterest in covering Carl, the wild turkey, who made the Forest Park community his home. Then as he started becoming popular you were all-in with several articles.

You posted lies, misinformation and focused on the bad. You learned of a situation between a community and a wildlife rehabber organization and only reported one side of it. Even when misinformation and lies were stated such as how Carl was "tame," "sleeping in the street," saying the community "hindered" capture attempts.

The idea of an urban turkey was new to many so some people panicked. While Carl's day-to-day life consisted mostly of foraging through the neighborhoods, you focused on him being in the street. Never caring about the why, nor helping to fix that problem.

People started to recognize the speed limits and stopping at the signs when he was present. But WHY did he go in the street and linger? You didn't care about that.

Carl's death was tragic, until then he thrived in this neighborhood and lived a good life. I have spoken with the woman that hit him and it really was an accident.

Relocation can be traumatic on any wild animal and should be a last resort. When a community comes together to respect that animal and tries to preserve his living in the habitat it's not a bad thing. Nobody made him their "pet," and he was never tame.

Shame on you.

Michael Nelson, Kenosha

