Michelle Garcia: COVID outbreaks in KCDC

I am writing as a mother concerned about her son who is currently at KCDC.

The outbreak of COVID is continuing to get worse out there. My son has been there two months and they've had four major outbreaks. He's not had COVID ever until now.

They have so many out there and do nothing about it. I'm not sure who cares, but I do. Not only for my son, but other boys as well.

No one is investigating what goes on there and they get nothing to help with this. Too many people inside? A thought ... ankle monitor would be a solution.

Huber has been closed for two years. How are these guys getting COVID? Only ones coming in and out are the guards? And what's the treatment plan for these guys in there? Nothing ... please help.

Michelle Garcia, Pleasant Prairie