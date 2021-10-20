Milt Dean: A plausible solution

Years back I wrote a VOP about the tract of land which runs along 60th Street and 30th Avenue, previously occupied by American Motors.
My idea was to have a land run for people to stake out sections of the property for their own financial use. Obviously, I wasn’t taken seriously as my suggestion wasn’t taken up by City Council and the land still sits there, a forlorn and barren piece of dirt.
I would like to see a tally of all the monies spent by development committees trying to come up with a solution to this spatial eyesore.
I have an idea. Why don’t they take all of those orange street cones that served as obstacles for both the young and elderly during these many months and find a permanent location for them in that land tract?
A side note — I have a far greater respect for all those explorers who had to navigate straits and passages as I found myself searching through trial and error to find the right route to my destinations.
Civil engineers will need to structure the cones so that they will serve to accentuate a large sized amusement park as well as an artificial body of water. It will be proclaimed Kenosha’s “Cone” (y) Island.
Granted permission by the powers to be, I’d like to stake out a piece of ground set aside for entrepreneurs within the complex and open up a special business to be called — what else — “Cone Head” Delights.