Milt Dean: A plausible solution

Years back I wrote a VOP about the tract of land which runs along 60th Street and 30th Avenue, previously occupied by American Motors.

My idea was to have a land run for people to stake out sections of the property for their own financial use. Obviously, I wasn’t taken seriously as my suggestion wasn’t taken up by City Council and the land still sits there, a forlorn and barren piece of dirt.

I would like to see a tally of all the monies spent by development committees trying to come up with a solution to this spatial eyesore.

I have an idea. Why don’t they take all of those orange street cones that served as obstacles for both the young and elderly during these many months and find a permanent location for them in that land tract?

A side note — I have a far greater respect for all those explorers who had to navigate straits and passages as I found myself searching through trial and error to find the right route to my destinations.

Civil engineers will need to structure the cones so that they will serve to accentuate a large sized amusement park as well as an artificial body of water. It will be proclaimed Kenosha’s “Cone” (y) Island.