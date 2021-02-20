Milt Dean: About Washington senators

One upon a time there was a team known as the Washington Senators. Founded in 1901 with said name, they played in the American League. Some of the early stars were anointed with acceptance into the hall of fame. They included the great pitcher Walter Johnson, Joe Cronin and Harmon Killebrew.

Kenosha native Dick Bosman pitched for the Senators for six seasons. Eventually traded, he threw a no hitter for the Cleveland Indians in 1974, beating the Oakland Athletics. Amid fading fortunes, the Senators were sold and moved to Minnesota where they were dubbed the Minnesota Twins. The name Senators became an afterthought.

The same fate should befall those who claim to be senators in Washington, D.C. They are a political disgrace being subsidized by our hard earned dollars. At present this supposed team of disguised law makers are providing us with a Laurel and Hardy comedy regarding the impeachment of a man no longer in office. I don't care what the naysayers feel, this is a travesty which will end up ugly for the whole team.

Like Clinton's impeachment trial, Trump's was decided in his favor. The losers are "We the People."