Milt Dean: Houston, we have a problem

Question of the day: What do Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchet, Tiny Tim, Christmas, Mayor Antaramian, three consecutive strikes in bowling and a chopping block have in common?

I’ll give you a hint — it concerns a roaming bird who has received a lot of notoriety lately on Kenosha’s west side. Still stumped — he goes by a name other than Tom.

If you came up with the moniker Carl, you are entitled to the winner winner chicken dinner award. Why chicken? Because Christmas is coming, and Carl, the not so elusive turkey, will look mighty savory (compared to a chicken leg) to some Ebenezer Scrooge to cheap to buy one at the store.

This culprit may employ a less fortunate human resembling Bob Cratchet with a desperate companion in Tiny Tim on an errand to capture this hazardous obstacle to our road ways.

This pending catastrophe needs immediate attention before the Spirit of Christmas past returns with the bright idea of using more of those dreaded orange colored cones which city workers will be obliged to place up and down Pershing Boulevard and all roads leading west thus serving as a refuge for Carl.

I have started a petition asking Mayor Antaramian to grant a reprieve sparring Carl from the dreaded chopping block which I am pleading for him to do as Christmas grows nigh. I signed my name Daffy Duck as this is truly a fowl dilemma.

Speaking of which, Carl would most likely prefer being a duck at this moment.

I want to thank Bob LoCicero for giving me the idea to write this VOP.

Milt Dean, Kenosha

Editor's Note: Carl was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 7 and was killed.