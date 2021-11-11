Milt Dean: Reflections on Veterans Day

Today is Veterans Day and with it time to reflect on its importance.

A famous general once said, “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” And fade away we do, leaving behind a legacy of serving our country whether it was during war time or peace. Fading away has been the rule of thumb for our military veterans erasing the majority of our World War II Era personnel and nearly decimating our Korean War Era vets. The onus is now on those of us who served during the Vietnam War Era.

It is reassuring in a sense that when we do fade away there will be a most meaningful sendoff as we are laid to rest. Someone from a measured distance will play taps, a 21-gun salute will be rendered and an American flag will be precisely folded by designated military personnel. As a final gesture of appreciation to ones dedicated service to our country, the flag will be presented to a family member.

Obituaries speak fleetingly of the military portion of his/her life. Those few words tell of a disruption in that person’s normal life where he or she left behind love and friends to answer a call to duty for our country. The obituary may go into greater detail concerning service time, but many experiences will remain a secret perhaps shared only with inquisitive grandchildren.

Last Veterans Day one of my grandchildren asked me, “Did you quit the Army, Grandpa?” I simply replied, “No, I just faded away.”

If you should encounter a veteran today, please thank them for their service before they fade away.

Milt Dean, Vietnam War Veteran, Kenosha

