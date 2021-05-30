Milt Dean: Remembering resting warriors

With the retreat of the pandemic, life has slowly returned to normalcy.

Memorial Day programs were resurrected to the level of honor to which they so richly belong. Many military organizations in our immediate area put forth a great amount of time to make sure our departed veterans are recognized on this day.

Volunteers from American Legion Post 21, Navy Club Ship 40, VFW Posts 1865 and 7308 and Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans all stand tall in making this a memorable day. Placing flags on the graves of our Veterans is the least we can do to thank them for services rendered to our country.

This Memorial Day my wife and I, along with members from the above listed, placed flags on the graves of Veterans at St. James Cemetery. Etched on a Veteran’s headstone is a timeline of their life including their military branch, service ranking and war campaign if applicable.

One cannot steal the valor from those who rest here. If they could speak from the sacred earth they now occupy, they would extol with pride their loyalty to our country.

It is truly a humbling act placing American flags in holders serving as sentinels for those who sacrificed a part or all of their livelihood for us.