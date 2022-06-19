Mongeau: More guns?

Kudos to the citizens who showed up in person to confront the County Board about their decision to allow more guns into more county buildings.

When I first heard of this proposal (pre-Uvalde), I was appalled and could not wrap my head around why in the world we need MORE places to carry guns? Particularly in government buildings!

I find myself slightly comforted when I see signs on doors carrying the "No Guns" symbol.

This world is a mess and we need to be restricting guns and access to guns, not opening them up to more places.

Please do not let the horrors of all the mass shootings be buried or forgotten. Maintain your outrage and continue to fight against guns and fight for better background checks, more safety regulations, etc. Our children deserve it.

Cathy Mongeau, Pleasant Prairie

