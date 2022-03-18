Moon: Bad day on duty

My 50 years in education with seven school districts across three states have never seen a dereliction of duty as described in the St. Patrick's Day edition of the Kenosha News.

The "security" resource officer spoke in the public forum at the last KUSD meeting and summarily verbally attacked the school board president, Yolanda Adams.

Not only was the subject of the attack foolish and irrelevant, but the presentation by an employee on duty to protect security made the situation almost comical, if not plain dumb.

The fact that the response by Ms. Adams was both dignified and clear, reinforced my belief that Yolanda Adams is the best and most steady and fearless school board member in my long experience.

The resource officer should be subject to appropriate and full disciplinary action by his supervisor.

Howard Moon, Kenosha

