Morehouse: Student's perspective on COVID-19

My name is Addison and I am part of Westosha Central's graduating class of 2023. I wanted to share my opinion on COVID-19.

First of all, I want to mention the strain it puts on daily life. Mmy school is in-person four days a week and virtual on Wednesdays. Having this day at home means no teacher instruction and students sometimes struggle to maintain high grades on those days.

On top of that we face constant worry about if our school will close suddenly. Many kids I know have been quarantined for weeks and classrooms are often half empty. Teachers and students alike are struggling and many students have grades much lower than a normal year.

This is a student perspective of the COVID-19 pandemic and hope this information can be put to a good use.

Addison Morehouse, Burlington

