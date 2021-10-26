Moser: Vote Democrats out of office

So Democrats Tod Ohnstad, Tip McGuire and Bob Wirch oppose citizens showing up at the Kenosha Unified School District Annual Meeting of Electors and voting? That sure tells us all we need to know about how little they care about constituent opinions, democracy and parents’ rights.

They dishonestly claimed that KUSD had two “raucous, out-of-control” meetings which only proves that none of them attended either meeting or even bothered to watch the videos. I challenge anyone to watch the KUSD Meeting of Electors and try to stay awake, it was that “raucous.”

Their strawman appeal to civility is just too rich coming from anyone on the left. This elitist, gas-lighting, propaganda is outrageous after the KUSD Board — without any statutory authority — canceled a noticed, public meeting over its ridiculous demand for social distancing while no state of emergency existed. The KUSD Board ran away rather than listen to citizens face-to-face, so it appears they need a lecture on the rule of law and respecting others much more than we taxpayers do.