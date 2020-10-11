 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mundling: Veterans should vote for Steil
View Comments

Mundling: Veterans should vote for Steil

{{featured_button_text}}

I am a Navy veteran who served our amazing country for 21 years. Veterans’ issues are important to me. There is a man running for Congress, his name is Roger Polack. Mr. Polack has released an ad in which he says he was "deployed to Afghanistan."

Mr. Polack, you are a civilian who never served in the military. You were nothing more than a government bureaucrat, in other words, a paid federal employee.

By saying you deployed, you sir, are claiming to be something that you are not.

The truth is this:

You never swore an oath of military enlistment to our country. You never waived your rights in service to our country, you have never been held accountable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. In short, you never earned the right to wear the uniform or use the title.

To claim you “served multiple tours” and “were deployed” makes you imposter at best and at worst smacks of stolen valor. Show some real honor. Take down your deceptive ad and misleading statements.

I encourage all veterans who served to join me in ignoring Mr. Polack’s tactics and voting for Congressman Bryan Steil.

Pamela A. Mundling, Kenosha

U.S. Navy, retired

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert