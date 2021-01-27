Nancy Kleinschmidt: A brighter future

I must take exception with Mr. Schaefer's letter of Jan. 18.

What you get with Joe Biden is a good, honest man who has dedicated years of his life to the United States government with no scandals attributed to his work. Most of what you accused him of has never been part of his beliefs.

If there has been any dementia in government, it was Trump who ignored the pandemic and let it run wild in the country. When thousands of people were dying daily, Trump ignored it and just went to the golf course. Is that the kind of person you want as our president? If you thought he was okay before the election how could you endure his huge lie about winning when 60 courts and the Supreme Court said there was no proof to his claims?

Sadly, people who get all their news from social media believed him even though we all know he lies constantly.

The kind of people who supported him showed up Jan. 6, and became a raging mob at his and his cohorts suggestions. Five people died and we are lucky it was not a lot more. Nice leaders huh?

If you are still supporting Trump you should hang your head in shame. There are also some senators we should get rid of, beginning with Ron Johnson who makes things up and then promotes his lies like Trump.