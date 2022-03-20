Neuenschwander: Sham election probe continues

Let me see if I got this right, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos just awarded Michael Gableman a new contract to continue his probe into the 2020 presidential election.

This show of support comes on the heels of his interim report in which his allegations of election fraud and malfeasance were not supported by any hard evidence. His so-called proof was a mind boggling array of innuendo and speculation. Nevertheless, his main conclusion that the Wisconsin legislature could decertify the Biden electors was such a huge unconstitutional leap that only the staunchest Trump supporters offered support.

Michael Gableman was an early true believer in the "Big Lie" and thus his so-called investigation is nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to sow doubt.

It pales in comparison with the serious reviews of the election conducted first by various Wisconsin courts which dismissed all six lawsuits by Trump affiliated groups.

Next came a full audit by the State Legislative Audit Bureau and then a 10 month review by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a staunchly conservative group, both concluding that Biden's win was entirely legitimate.

There were also recounts requested by the Trump campaign in Milwaukee and Dane Counties that actually added 131 votes to Biden's total.

This sham investigation is not only wasting our tax dollars but weakening public support for our election system.

By calling into question the integrity of government leaders and election procedures designed to encourage voter turnout, Gableman is tearing at the very fabric of American democracy.

John Neuenschwander, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0