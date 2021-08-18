Nick Leedom: Make the Child Tax Credit permanent

Instead of continuing to complain about pandemic unemployment insurance, republicans would be better off focusing on a policy making a difference right now that will lapse without further action.

The Child Tax Credit has been around for years, but with all of the economic hardship being felt by families like mine, the Biden administration worked with democrats in congress to pay the child tax credit monthly, instead of forcing ordinary taxpayers like myself to wait until tax time to get the credit.

These direct payments have been a huge weight off of my shoulders, helping me pay for childcare and necessities like diapers, wipes and healthy foods.

If Republicans really want to help, work with Democrats to make the Child Tax Credit permanent.

Nick Leedom, Pleasant Prairie

