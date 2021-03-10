Nick Pulera: Wounded Warrior donations still sought

For those of you wondering if our chapter will be doing its annual St. Patrick's Wounded Warrior dance this month, there will be no dance due to the virus. We will let you all know about the status of the annual Fec's Pig Roast and car show as things progress.

However, the chapter is still collecting donations to give to our wounded. If you wish to send a donation, you can send it to me at 7527 19th Ave., Kenosha 53143, or go to our Facebook site under "Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter" for the other address.

Anyone wishing to join our chapter can also get the information on the Facebook website.

Thanks go out to all of you who have supported the chapters events these past years. The chapter will continue to help our wounded as long as there are some. Lets pray it's very few.

Remember, it is not connected with the Wounded Warrior Project or any other Wounded Warrior organizations.

Nick Pulera, Kenosha

