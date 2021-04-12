Norman Werth: April 7 editorial presents lazy logic

Your April 7 editorial suggesting that Congress "hold off" on passing the recently proposed infrastructure bill is an exercise in lazy logic.

It is fair to say some items in the bill do not involve infrastructure. Infrastructure spending should pay for something that can be considered an investment.

In my view, money for home and community based care for the elderly and disabled is current spending, while even something like workforce development can be considered an investment because it will provide long-term returns. The issue is debatable, but your editorial merely decrees some spending is beyond the pale and makes no effort to explain your position.

Next, you label everything you deem non-infrastructure as "pork," which is mere insinuation, rather than argument.

While some spending items may be more appropriately included in a different bill, you make no effort to distinguish good proposals that should be handled elsewhere from bad ones that should be dismissed.