Patrick Juliana: Be on the side of America

Social media can be very frustrating. Ignore it and it will always return; text messages, emails, never could get them to stop until I responded.

So far they have not stopped but slowed down, responding to people's action whoever they are. I replied back that I definitely would not vote for liberalism, socialism or progressivism; it all equals communism.

People need to remember that America became great based on the effort of people that were allowed to be part of America and not dependent on people and resources that were not part of the American economy or way of life.

There are negative issues on both sides of the fence, but would sooner be on the side of America and having the benefit of the American people.

For the record, I am an independent, have been since the DNC went fully to the left and disregarded the moderate and conservative sections of the party.

Patrick Juliana, Sturtevant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0