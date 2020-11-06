Patrick Juliana: Bring the heat to rioters

With the decision coming on the Blake issue, the city is going to have to brace for more civil unrest. The only thing that will have to be done is for responders to become aggressive in addressing the rioters. It has been proven that the rioters will run under pressure and if not, so be it. Then what happens happens.

Law enforcement should take it to the streets. Arm the responders with buckshot and rock salt, warn the rioters to disperse twice the third time unload the rock salt and buckshot. The rioters can take the buckshot and rock salt home and worry how to get rid of it. The complacency and lack of aggressiveness on law enforcement not allowing the people in law to do their job is only allowing the looting and burning of cities to continue causing chaos and fear within the lives of the families.

Burned down buildings, boarded buildings, skeletons of burnt vehicles, trash and debris are all symptoms of a war zone.

This is what has been brought to us, so why not give it back? Shameful it has to come to this, but it has to be.

Patrick Juliana, Sturtevant

Editor's note: Mr. Juliana is a former Kenosha alderman.

