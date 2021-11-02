Patrick Juliana: Contentious times

BLM, Black Lives Matter, good name, selfish group.

CRT, critical race theory, no. Citizens rejecting trash, yes. Cancel culture, no. Freedom of speech, freedom of opinions, yes. As long as it is not derogatory or inflammatory. Woke, no.

People need to wake up and realize what's happening to our country.

As Americans that believe in the structure of our country, we need to stop what is happening.

This is a cultural war. To stop this we need to take this fight to the polls and vote all the anti government people out. All the far-left liberals, socialists, progressives at all levels of government or the way of life as it is could be gone.

It was the blue dog Democrats along with the centrist Republicans that made this nation what it was. All others need to be voted out.

It's a shame knowing that a small percentage of people can invoke changes to how our country has been structured since its founding.

Since September 1776, the second continental congress adopted a new name for what had been called the united colonies. The moniker United States of America has remained since then as a symbol of freedom and independence. The symbol of freedom and independence is in jeopardy of going away.